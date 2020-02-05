Polaris Off Road launches the all-new 2020 Sportsman limited-edition models that come standard with factory-installed accessories and premium upgrades.
The all-new 2020 Sportsman 850 Premium LE and 2020 Sportsman 570 Premium LE feature exclusive, limited-edition colors and premium accessory combinations that come factory-installed to go further and do more. Accessories include front and rear bumpers, hand guards, and a 3,500-lb. HD winch with a synthetic rope which offers increased capability, protection and durability. Both machines boast class-leading ground clearance (11.5-inches), suspension travel (850: 10.3-inches and 570: 9.5-inches) and industry exclusive on-demand AWD for legendary handling through demanding trails.