NH Discbine PLUS Series

New Holland Agriculture North America introduces the new Discbine PLUS Series. The Discbine PLUS models have bold, new styling and yellow accents to signify commercial-grade performance.
These machines include a maneuverable center-pivot tongue and standard swivel gearbox hitch. All Discbine PLUS models utilize the MowMax II PLUS disc cutterbar with the QuickMax knife-change system. These models utilize ShockPRO disc drive hubs that absorb impacts to protect drive components. The components are also quick to replace in the field. WideDry conditioning system is sized for each model to deliver uniform conditioning and smooth crop flow.
Discbine PLUS models include the:
• 310 PLUS, which features a six-disc cutterbar to provide a 10’1” cut with a 10’4” transport width. Requiring as little as 80 hp for operation, the Discbine 310 PLUS can be equipped with a 540- or 1,000-rpm drive.
• 312 PLUS. For customers seeking more capacity and a transport width under 12’, the Discbine 312 PLUS is an ideal option. Its seven-disc cutterbar delivers an 11’7”-wide cut and overall transport width of 11’10”. Suited for mid-range tractors, this mower is equipped with a 1,000-rpm drive.
• 313 PLUS. This mower offers 10% increased cut capacity with the 1’4”-wider cut. Producers will also benefit from an 80% cutting-to-conditioning system ratio with the 125”-wide conditioner.
• 316 PLUS. This machine offers the widest cutting width in the series at 16’5” to make quick work of big stands of hay.
For more information visit agriculture.newholland.com