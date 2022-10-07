 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NH Guardian Sprayers

NH Guardian Sprayers

New Holland Agriculture North America is redefining its lineup of SP310F, SP370F and SP410F Guardian front boom sprayers to feature new Raven technological and precision capabilities.

People are also reading…

This lineup of Guardian sprayers incorporates Slingshot from Raven and IntelliSpray II. The data generated from these features are collected, streamlined and aggregated by Raven’s Connected Workflow system. The Connected Workflow system works by syncing data from the office to the field and back again for simplified management of work, idle and transit time. The data can be used to create programs and strategies like herbicide rate prescriptions for individual fields and is accessible by the operator through the Slingshot mobile app.

With the incorporation of IntelliSpray II, the Guardian sprayers now offer extremely precise nozzle control and ensure unmatched droplet coverage accuracy, up to 2.5 times more accurate. The utilization of Slingshot on the Guardian sprayers empowers operators and growers to make more data-driven decisions in and out of the field. Slingshot generates a high-level view of data from beginning through completion of a job, including traceability reports, application records, fleet efficiency track edits and transferable work orders.

For more information, visit agriculture.newholland.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

JD 9000 Series SP Harvesters

JD 9000 Series SP Harvesters

John Deere has added three new Deere-powered self-propelled forage harvesters to its lineup – the 9500, 9600 and 9700. John Deere expanded the…

Brent 98-Series Avalanche

Brent 98-Series Avalanche

Unverferth Mfg. Co., Inc., announces the introduction of new Brent Avalanche 98-series grain carts that take tunloading performance to new hei…

Titan Ultimate Flex Tires

Titan Ultimate Flex Tires

Titan International, Inc. announces its newest tire technology, Ultimate Flex Technology (UFT). Initially available for sprayer applications, …

KUHN Interceptor 8055

KUHN Interceptor 8055

Kuhn North America introduces the new Interceptor 8055 high-speed conservation tillage tool for sizing, distributing and incorporating residue…

NH/MacDon FD2 FlexDraper

NH/MacDon FD2 FlexDraper

New Holland Agriculture North America and MacDon Industries announce the debut of their co-branded combine header, the FD2 FlexDraper. Featuri…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News