NH Guardian Sprayers

New Holland Agriculture North America is redefining its lineup of SP310F, SP370F and SP410F Guardian front boom sprayers to feature new Raven technological and precision capabilities.
This lineup of Guardian sprayers incorporates Slingshot from Raven and IntelliSpray II. The data generated from these features are collected, streamlined and aggregated by Raven’s Connected Workflow system. The Connected Workflow system works by syncing data from the office to the field and back again for simplified management of work, idle and transit time. The data can be used to create programs and strategies like herbicide rate prescriptions for individual fields and is accessible by the operator through the Slingshot mobile app.
With the incorporation of IntelliSpray II, the Guardian sprayers now offer extremely precise nozzle control and ensure unmatched droplet coverage accuracy, up to 2.5 times more accurate. The utilization of Slingshot on the Guardian sprayers empowers operators and growers to make more data-driven decisions in and out of the field. Slingshot generates a high-level view of data from beginning through completion of a job, including traceability reports, application records, fleet efficiency track edits and transferable work orders.
For more information, visit agriculture.newholland.com.