NH/MacDon FD2 FlexDraper

New Holland Agriculture North America and MacDon Industries announce the debut of their co-branded combine header, the FD2 FlexDraper. Featuring a unique float response, more header flex and ultimate cutting capacity, the FD2 FlexDraper delivers a superior harvest. The FD2 FlexDraper can be mounted on any New Holland CR Series or CX Series combine.
The FD2 FlexDraper is available in widths up to 50 feet and is offered with a new triple reel configuration on headers 40 feet and longer. All FD2 FlexDraper models boast the Clean Sweep Crop Keeper System to keep the crop moving in the right direction by using angled reel fingers and tines, reel endshield crop paddles, reel endshield crop deflectors and inner endshield crop deflector fingers.
The header utilizes the MacDon Active Float System, which allows the integrated mechanical float system to support 97% of the FD2 FlexDraper header’s weight. The float response navigates over ground fluctuations with up to 70% more flex. The 17-inch flex on either end of the three-section header provides a clean, close cut with the versatility to harvest cereals, oilseeds and beans over uneven terrain without ever pushing dirt.
The FD2 FlexDraper includes the MacDon ClearCut High-Speed Cutting System, which leverages new knife sections, two new guard options and an improved knife drive system.
For more information, visit agriculture.newholland.com.