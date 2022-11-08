NH Roll-Belt 450 Utility PLUS

New Holland Agriculture North America is expanding its round baler offering with the launch of the all-new Pro-Belt Series and Roll-Belt 450 Utility PLUS model.
Pro-Belt round balers deliver maximum dependability and performance to enhance productivity. The Pro-Belt 450 and 460 build solid, square-shouldered bales time and time again. They feature heavy-duty components, like the TwinDrive gearbox, and more robust construction to enhance reliability for a higher bale count over the baler’s lifetime.
People are also reading…
Feeding excellence is the result of the MaxiSweep pickup and the throughput of the SuperFeed rotary feeding system or 13- or 25-knife CropCutter rotary feeding and cutting system. Inside the chamber is a simple yet highly effective design with few moving parts paired with four wide premium endless belts to minimize maintenance. The ActiveDrop floor system is standard on all versions, minimizing the risk of crop plugging. To reduce periodic maintenance, automatic chain oiling and banked grease zerks are standard. An automatic greasing system and under-shield service lighting are controlled through the display and available.
By combining an easy-to-use, reliable design with rugged performance for effortless production of dense 4’ by 5’ bales, the Roll-Belt 450 Utility PLUS can maintain a low power requirement of just 45 PTO hp PLUS improved performance. The Roll-Belt 450 Utility PLUS also includes the new SuperSweep pickup design that is wider and has a mechanical stuffer. With the proven Roll-Belt chamber design and six mini rough top belts, producers can expect reliable baling.
For more information visit agriculture.newholland.com