New Holland Agriculture introduces the revolutionary VisionView cab on the T4 F/N/V Series and a new, more powerful engine and compact hood on the TK4 Series.
The VisionView cab introduces the comfort of an open field tractor in the narrow T4 F/N/V Series, with a spacious environment and flat deck for all types of operators. The exclusive design of the front window, combined with the lowest and most compact hood on the market that is covering and protecting all the after-treatment systems, provides a unique style and best-in-class visibility. The one-piece side window and four-pillar design further improve visibility to the sides and rear. The VisionView cab is also the quietest in the segment, with a noise level as low as 71 dB(A). This adds to the operator’s comfort and safety and is available with the full benefits of the exclusive Blue Cab4 with Category 2 and 4 double filtration system.
For more information, visit agriculture.newholland.com.