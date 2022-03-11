 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NH T6.180 Methane Tractor

New Holland Agriculture North America announces the U.S. launch of the world’s first production T6 Methane Power tractor.

The T6 Methane Power delivers the performance of its diesel equivalent –the same power at 180 hp, torque at 740 Nm and durability –with the added advantage of up to 30% reduction in running costs. It also offers operators fuel flexibility and can run on either biomethane or compressed natural gas (CNG).

Compared to emission limits allowed under European Stage V emission regulations, the T6 Methane Power produces 98% less particulate matter. When running biomethane, it can provide a 10 to 15% reduction in CO2 for a negative emission profile. A simple, maintenance-free, three-way catalyst is used for aftertreatment, eliminating the need for exhaust gas recirculation and selective catalytic reduction components, as well as diesel exhaust fluid.

The T6 Methane Power features an all-new NEF 6.7-liter engine specifically developed for agricultural applications. The gas tanks, with 49 gallons of capacity, are stored in the same position as the diesel tanks on the standard T6 model. This maintains the excellent visibility from the cab and results in no restrictions in access.

For more information visit www.newholland.com.

