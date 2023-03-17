A new power-to-weight ratio and performance standard is being set by New Holland Agriculture with the introduction of the T7.300 Long Wheelbase (LWB) tractor with PLM Intelligence. As the most powerful and compact tractor in its power bracket, it delivers more power while maintaining maneuverability. Complementing this performance, the new model utilizes the superior operator environment of the Horizon Ultra cab and a range of inter-cab technology
The tractor features an enhanced FPT Industrial NEF 6 engine that delivers 280 hp maximum power for draft work and 300 hp for pto and haulage jobs. It also includes the new Electronic Variable Geometry Turbo, which ensures high torque and fuel efficiency at lower rpms. Contributing to overall efficiency is an upgraded version of the Auto Command transmission function. Overall, the new T7.300 LWB tractor helps operators reduce stops by increasing fuel capacity by 18% and decreasing service intervals by 50%.
The capabilities of the T7.300 LWB tractor go above and beyond with increased axle functions and higher weight-holding features. It features increased traction and soil performance of 2.05-meter/6.7-foot-tall tires and dimension continuity enables the T7.300 LWB tractor to deliver ultimate performance on any terrain.
For more information, visit www.newholland.com.