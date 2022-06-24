 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PigEasy MealMeter 2.0

PigEasy, LLC, a family-owned and operated company based in Templeton, Iowa, unveils MealMeter 2.0 intake monitoring dispenser. This high-tech iteration of their successful gilt and sow feeding solution takes the notion of optimal feeding to the next level.

MealMeter 2.0 builds off of the benefits found in the top-performing MealMeter system by adding new technology that allows producers to track the feed and water consumption of individual sows during farrowing. Data capture is accomplished by incorporating various sensors to accurately track the sows’ or gilts’ interactions with the feeder.

This state-of-the-art system provides critical tracking consumption and activity data to producers and their staff. It can alert them to problem sows with low intake so they can quickly intervene and make more informed decisions. Data is also captured over the long-term to uncover eating patterns that will assist in management decisions to improve overall sow production performance.

