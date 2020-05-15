Polaris General 1000 Sport/Outlaw 70 EFI

Polaris Off Road introduces General 1000 Sport and all-new Outlaw 70 EFI. Polaris is making the General lineup more accessible while innovating its youth ATV offering with added safety features and benefits that grow with youth riders.
The General 1000 Sport is a side-by-side sport utility. Built to take on back-forty jobs and backcountry trails, the Sport delivers capability, comfort and style. Polaris added a new exterior color, eye-catching graphics, color-matched springs and trail-ready, 12-inch aluminum wheels.
The all-new Polaris Outlaw 70 EFI sets the standard for the next generation of riders. The kid-friendly ATV is equipped with industry-leading safety features, while the larger, ergonomic design allows the machine to grow with its rider. The Outlaw 70 EFI also features electronic fuel injection (EFI), which offers improved cold starts.
For more information visit Polaris.com/OffRoad.