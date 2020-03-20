Polaris Off Road, introduces the new 2020 Ranger XP 1000 NorthStar Premium and Ranger XP 1000 NorthStar Ultimate in three- and six-seat models. Polaris has elevated its offering with Ride Command technology and premium cab upgrades for the NorthStar Ultimate, and an integrated winch for both the NorthStar Ultimate and NorthStar Premium.
The NorthStar Premium is factory-equipped with a cab system, heat and air conditioning to tackle the toughest jobs no matter the conditions, and a Pro HD 4,500-lb. winch now comes standard. The backup camera is standard, as is the built-in GPS.
A dual overhead cam ProStar 1000 engine producing 82 hp and 2,500-lbs. of towing capacity provide the capability to make quick work of big jobs, while 13-inches of ground clearance and 11-inches of suspension travel make for an incredibly smooth ride, even on rough terrain.
Additional features include plow mode which automatically engages (lifts, drops and drags) the plow based on the selected gear, making work more efficient than ever before, and the newly upgraded Group Ride feature, which lets users view the live location of other riders without the need for cellular reception.
For more information visit ranger.polaris.com.
Polaris XP 1000 Northstar
