Purina Omega Match announces two new omega products for horses that don’t have the opportunity to pasture graze – Purina Omega Match Ahiflower Oil supplement and Purina Omega Match Ration Balancer feed.

Purina Omega Match Ahiflower Oil supplement is a highly palatable, traceable, plant-based oil that supports joint, cardiovascular, skin, respiratory and reproductive health, muscles, immune function and normal glucose metabolism. Additionally, horses that have refused to eat fish oils or other supplements are loving the taste of the Ahiflower Oil.

Purina Omega Match Ration Balancing horse feed is a limited-ingredient, timothy-based formula that fills nutritional gaps and provides the fatty acids and antioxidants found in nature. Inspired by feeding fresh pasture, but without the drawbacks of too many calories or soluble carbohydrates, each pound of Omega Match Ration Balancing feed provides a similar amount of omega-3 fatty acids as two hours of grazing on fresh pasture.

For more information visit purinamills.com/omegamatch.

