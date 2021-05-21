Purina Plus Program

Purina Animal Nutrition introduces Purina Plus, an innovative feeder calf program, which aims to help cattle producers supply high-value, low-risk feeder calves to the marketplace. Purina Plus calves receive quality nutrition, vaccinations and dewormers – indicators of a well-raised, healthy calf with strong potential to perform through to the feedlot.
The program combines complete nutrition, quality health protocols and progressive management to help deliver high-value, low-risk calves. Giving calves the best chance for success in the weaning phase often starts with getting them eating right away. Providing their bodies with the quality nutrition resources they need for bodily functions, including creating a robust immune response, is paramount to establishing a foundation for lifetime performance.
For more information visit www.purinamills.com.