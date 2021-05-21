 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Purina Plus Program

Purina Plus Program

Purina Plus Program

Purina Animal Nutrition introduces Purina Plus, an innovative feeder calf program, which aims to help cattle producers supply high-value, low-risk feeder calves to the marketplace. Purina Plus calves receive quality nutrition, vaccinations and dewormers – indicators of a well-raised, healthy calf with strong potential to perform through to the feedlot.

The program combines complete nutrition, quality health protocols and progressive management to help deliver high-value, low-risk calves. Giving calves the best chance for success in the weaning phase often starts with getting them eating right away. Providing their bodies with the quality nutrition resources they need for bodily functions, including creating a robust immune response, is paramount to establishing a foundation for lifetime performance.

For more information visit www.purina­mills.com.

Farm & Ranch Guide Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Amity Crop Chaser
New Products

Amity Crop Chaser

Amity Technology introduces its Crop Chaser dump carts, including the CC1000 single-tank model and CC2000 double-tank model. The dump carts fe…

Purina Omega Match
New Products

Purina Omega Match

Purina Omega Match announces two new omega products for horses that don’t have the opportunity to pasture graze – Purina Omega Match Ahiflower…

Ramrod Pro-Series 930
New Products

Ramrod Pro-Series 930

The Ramrod Pro-Series 930 now offers a 22.1 hp Honda engine. That means the easy start that Honda is known for, superior fuel economy, and hig…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News