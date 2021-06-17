Ralco ProsperEO

A compilation of recent research trials demonstrates that Ralco’s ProsperEO improves growth rate and feed efficiency throughout the life of turkeys in both feed and water applications. ProsperEO is an everyday antibiotic-free health additive containing essential oils and prebiotics.
Three trials conducted resulted in additional body weight gain of over 1-2 lbs. per bird, with an ROI ranging from 3:1-9:1 on the flock for the producer using ProsperEO.
Weight gain was improved by 1.01-1.64 lbs. per bird between the 3 trials. A consistent improvement in adjusted feed conversion was observed in these field trials, with improvements ranging from 6 to 19 points. Trials 1 and 3 saw reductions in mortality of 2.14% and 3.99% respectively, however mortality was increased by 0.02% in trial 2. Improvements in weight gain and reduction in mortality resulted in an increase in pounds received at processing across all trials and a positive return on investment for producers.
ProsperEO is also available for organic poultry production as an extension to Ralco’s growing line of OMRI Listed products.
