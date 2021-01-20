 Skip to main content
Raven Hawkeye 2

Raven Industries, Inc. announces the release of its Hawkeye 2 Nozzle Control System. The system offers unparalleled spray performance in agriculture — improving efficiency and reducing input costs.

During rigorous testing, Hawkeye 2 proved unmatched uniformity and consistency across the sprayer boom, outperforming by up to 250%. This reduces drift and increases application quality. Additionally, individual nozzle control and turn compensation eliminates skips, overlaps and misapplication in the field.

For more information visit ravenprecision.com/hawkeye2.

