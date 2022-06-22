Rocky Servus 75105 Pro+

Rocky Brands’ Servus Boots specializes in quality waterproof PVC and Neoprene footwear, offering Servus 75105 Pro+ PVC steel toe chemical-resistant men’s work boots. Servus boots are constructed with the finest materials to ensure optimal durability, protection and comfort.
Made with Triple Density Technology (TDT), Servus Pro+ 15” boots use proprietary formulations to resist degradation from many harsh chemicals. Offering excellent protection, these men’s work boots are made of seamless, injection molded PVC for 100% waterproof protection, and the extra thick toe and heel guards protect against wear and tear. Designed for all-day comfort on the job, they include a lightweight, contoured insole to lift the arch and support the heel for a more natural stride. The dual compound outsole enhances slip-resistance and inhibits hydroplaning.
For more information visit www.rockybrands.com.