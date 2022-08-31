Shur-Co Apex Tarping System

Shur-Co, LLC announces the launch of its new Apex Chip and Refuse Trailer Tarping System.
The unique Apex design addresses common challenges faced by operators of wood chip and refuse trailers including excessively tall material loads, cramped spacing between the tractor and the trailer, and top-hinged rear doors with forward-positioned hinge mounts.
Features and benefits of the Apex tarping system include:
• Easily covers loads as tall as 24” above the trailer top rail.
• Fits trailers with reduced spacing between the tractor (cab) and the trailer.
• Unique two-knuckle rear arm allows Apex to operate effectively on trailers where rear door top hinges are located as much as 10” forward from the rear of the trailer.
• Retrofit-able to trailers where manual tarp systems or other automatic systems are already installed.
• Superior motor and circuit protection.
After extensive field-testing of the new Apex covering system, it enhances operator safety and efficiency and aids fleets with greater vehicle uptime and driver retention.
For more information phone 1-800-474-8756; or visit the website www.shurco.com.