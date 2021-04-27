Slime’s new 2-in-1 Tire & Tube Premium Sealant for all off-highway tires and tubes, as well as trailer tires. Slime’s 2-in-1 Tire & Tube Premium Sealant seeks out and instantly seals tread area punctures up to a 1/4” in tires and up to 1/8” in tubes. When a puncture occurs, Slime’s sealant is carried directly to the source. The pressure of the escaping air forces the particles into the opening, where they build up and intertwine to form a long-lasting, flexible plug.
Slime’s 2-1 Sealant is designed to be used in any tube or tubeless off-road vehicle tires and trailer tires (boat trailers, RV trailers, utility trailers, tube frame trailers, and more).
Other key features and benefits include seals punctures on tires and tubes for up to two years; non-toxic, non-hazardous and non-flammable; non-corrosive, making it safe for tires and rims; environmentally friendly and cleans up with water; effective under the most extreme temperatures: Low freezing point of -35˚F (-37˚C) and a high separation point of 182˚F (82˚C); and safe and easy.
Slime products can be found at local parts stores, box stores, and online shopping services.