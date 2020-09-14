SnowEx Automatixx Kits

The innovative Automatixx attachment kits from SnowEx are now available for a variety of OEM tractor models. This new, versatile offering allows direct attachment of SnowEx heavy-duty straight blades, V-plows or winged plows to tractors for improved plowing efficiency.
The Automatixx power-assisted attachment system provides incredibly quick and easy plow hook-up from one side of the tractor. A removable push beam allows simple installation and removal of the kit. Additionally, there is no need to uninstall the mount to re-attach the tractor’s loader system.