SPPS Single-Phase Manure Pump Systems

Single Phase Power Solutions (SPPS) introduces a new line of large horsepower single-phase manure pumps systems which provide exceptional wear resistance and long life in harsh environments.
A range of SPPS single-phase manure pumps are available in capacities to meet virtually any manure handling application. Each features a Cornell Pump Company’s MP pump coupled to a BELLE large horsepower single-phase motor for out-of-the-box productivity. The MP Pump series feature heavy-duty construction for aggressive application with 17-4PH stainless shaft, and replaceable suction liner and wear plates. Each is Run-Dry and Redi-Prime compatible, with a front adjustable wear plate to regain lost efficiency while in service. They are ideal for any type of manure handling including at dairies, pig farming operations, feed lots, and more.
An external balance line and heavy walled castings are standard. SPPS’s BELLE motor that drives the system features their Written-Pole technology. This unique design allows SPPS to manufacture single-phase motors from 30-100 hp.
For more information, visit www.sppowersolutions.com; phone 1-877-430-5634.