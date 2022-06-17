The StaCool Vest Core Body Cooling System helps workers beat the summer heat, to stay cool and productive. Micro-thin, highly breathable materials are easy to care for, providing wearers unsurpassed cooling comfort without compromising mobility.
With models that can be worn over or under normal clothing, there is a StaCool Vest to suit any style, preference, and application. ThermoPaks in the front and back of the vest provide hours of cooling; a spare set of ThermoPaks are included with each StaCool Vest to extend cooling time and comfort when the initial set thaws.
The StaCool Vest provides ultimate body core cooling, a thermal barrier is built in to ensure wearer does not get too cold. These vests are ideal for those working in the agricultural industry, including farmers and the companies that service farmers, and anyone wanting to remain cool in hot conditions.
The StaCool Vest is also available in children’s sizes and all StaCool Vests can be made in fire retardant material.
For more information visit www.StaCoolVest.com; e-mail info@StaCoolVest.com; phone 1-866-782-2665.