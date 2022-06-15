Summers iControl Update

Summers Manufacturing of Devils Lake, N.D., has announced a software update to its iControl app for controlling the VRT Renegade variable rate tillage tool. The update features several improvements for enhanced usability.
Updates to the iControl app include a new light and dark mode to optimize visibility during both day and night operation. Other modifications were made to improve the user experience when creating presets, adjusting blade angles, setting rolling basket down pressure, and changing the hitch mode from fixed to float.
The iControl app allows operators to make adjustments to the VRT Renegade tillage tool wirelessly using a cab-mounted iPad. With this system operators can adjust the angle of the front and rear disk blades independently from 0 to 19 degrees to switch from light to aggressive tillage and anywhere in between. In addition to the blade angle, operators can adjust the hitch control to transfer more weight to the front or rear of the implement, or set the implement hitch to float mode. Operators can also use the iPad to set the tillage depth, gauge wheels, wing down pressure and rolling basket down pressure. Presets can be saved and named to quickly recall previous implement settings.
The iControl app will automatically update for users on June 20, if automatic updates are activated. The app can also be updated manually on that date through the App Store.
For more information, email sales@summersmfg.com; or visit www.summersmfg.com.