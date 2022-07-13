Summers Spray Fill Xpress

Summers Manufacturing of Devils Lake, N.D., now offers two models of its Spray Fill Xpress to accommodate a variety of nurse trailer setups and to meet the needs of different farming operations. Both models feature the same chemical batching process that allows farmers to greatly reduce the amount of time it takes to refill a sprayer.
The original SFX2430 can be fitted with three, four, five or six stainless steel tanks, adding up to a total chemical holding capacity of 240 gallons. The new SFX1630 is smaller, allowing it to fit crossways on a trailer at just 78 inches long. The SFX1630 can be customized with two, three or four tanks for a 160-gallon total capacity.
To save time, chemicals are portioned into the individual tanks, where they will remain separate until drawn into the sprayer to avoid any undesirable reactions from premixing. Precise flow meters and scales are available to help provide exact measurements when adding chemicals.
The stainless steel tanks of the Spray Fill Xpress have a deep sump design to help prevent splashing and aid in complete drainage. An integral rinse system features nozzles for thoroughly rinsing the tanks as well as jugs. A convenient rinse wand is also included for cleaning the tanks or for making a slurry during dry chemical induction.
For more information, phone 1-800-732-4392; email sales@summersmfg.com; or visit www.summersmfg.com.