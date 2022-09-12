Summers Switch Box

Summers Manufacturing has introduced a new switch box option for its VRT Renegade variable rate tillage tool. The switch box uses toggle switches and dials to modify tillage settings, instead of an iPad touchscreen, which was previously the only control option for the VRT Renegade.
The new switch box offers the same functionality as the original iControl iPad app for the VRT Renegade. It can be used to control a multitude of tillage settings, such as independent front and rear blade angle adjustment from 0 to 19 degrees. Other adjustments include hitch angle, gauge wheel height, wing down pressure and rolling basket down pressure. Instead of modifying tillage depth from the controller, units equipped with the switch box have manual single-point depth control for added simplicity.
Built to withstand abuse, the switch box features durable housing with heavy-duty switches and dials. It also includes a small display for viewing down pressure settings.
For more information phone 1-800-732-4392, email sales@summersmfg.com, or visit www.summersmfg.com.