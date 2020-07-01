Talbert 35FG-BVTL Trailer

Talbert Mfg. introduces the 35FG-BVTL – a fixed-neck, drop deck trailer that is rated at 70,000 pounds concentrated in 20 feet and features hydraulic ramps for safe, efficient loading and unloading in confined spaces.
The 35FG-BVTL is part of Talbert’s Double Drop Series. The overall length of the 35FG-BVTL is 48 feet, which includes a 22-foot long deck that is 8 feet, 6 inches wide, and an 8-foot 6-inch rear bridge section.
The trailer’s fixed neck provides an economic alternative compared to removable gooseneck designs for operators that do not require a front unload option. Talbert designed the 35FG-BVTL with an 84-inch swing radius and 18-inch kingpin setting for increased maneuverability and versatility.
