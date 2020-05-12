Talbert 60CC/55SA-LD Trlr.

Talbert Mfg. recently updated the 60CC/55SA-LD trailer for increased flexibility to meet differing hauling regulations. This unique trailer showcases a new hydraulically operated system to allow operation of the third axle only or a combination of third and fourth axles. The 60CC/55SA-LD also features an industry-leading 18-inch loaded deck height – 2 inches lower than competitive models – and 6-inch ground clearance. It also gives operators the ability to switch between configurations, for state-of-the-art load versatility and limiting the need for additional permitting.
The base model of the 60CC/55SA-LD features a 108-inch swing radius, 26-foot deck length and 8-foot-6-inch deck width. Additional customization is possible, including a 24-inch flip gooseneck extension that increases swing radius to 132 inches and allows greater load transfer capabilities. With a four-axle, close-coupled configuration, it provides a 55-ton capacity in 10 feet and 60 tons in half the deck length. It is also rated for 55 tons in half the deck length with a 132-inch swing radius and 3+1 configuration with the E1Nitro axle extension system. This innovative system uses a combination of hydraulic fluid and nitrogen to equalize axle pressures.
