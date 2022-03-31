 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Titan AgraEDGE R-1W Tire

Titan AgraEDGE R-1W Tire

Titan AgraEDGE R-1W Tire

Titan International, Inc. is expanding its Titan AgraEDGE tire line – which was launched last year – with 4 new flotation sizes. The radial R-1W tires are available now in 710/70R38, 710/70R42, 800/65R32, and 800/70R38 sizes for MFWD tractors, combines, grain carts and 4WD tractors.

The expansion gives the AgraEDGE line 18 total sizes (21 tire options), ranging from 380/80R38 up to 800/70R38. The new sizes feature a modern design and improved compounding, the latest engineered materials, state of the art construction techniques and modern lug angle for optimum self-cleaning and traction. In addition, new construction in the sidewall and lug angle provides excellent roading capability. The tire and footprint shape allow for minimal soil compaction. Each tire is “D” Speed Rated to better match the application.

For more information visit titan-intl.com/Tires/AGRAEDGE.

Tags

Farm & Ranch Guide Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

JD Signature Edition Gator
New Products

JD Signature Edition Gator

John Deere has introduced the XUV835R Signature Edition Gator Utility Vehicle and the XUV865R Signature Edition Gator Utility Vehicle. Both ar…

JD See & Spray Ultimate
New Products

JD See & Spray Ultimate

John Deere launches See & Spray Ultimate in-season targeted spray technology combined with a dual product solution system for corn and soy…

Fecon 135VRT Mulcher
New Products

Fecon 135VRT Mulcher

Fecon introduces its most powerful CTL – the new 135VRT, which is available through select Vermeer dealerships. A 132 hp 3.8 L Cummins Tier 4 …

Salford Halo VRT
New Products

Salford Halo VRT

Salford Group launches the latest model in their Halo tillage line, the Halo VRT. This new machine is the first tillage implement capable of v…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News