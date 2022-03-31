Titan AgraEDGE R-1W Tire

Titan International, Inc. is expanding its Titan AgraEDGE tire line – which was launched last year – with 4 new flotation sizes. The radial R-1W tires are available now in 710/70R38, 710/70R42, 800/65R32, and 800/70R38 sizes for MFWD tractors, combines, grain carts and 4WD tractors.
The expansion gives the AgraEDGE line 18 total sizes (21 tire options), ranging from 380/80R38 up to 800/70R38. The new sizes feature a modern design and improved compounding, the latest engineered materials, state of the art construction techniques and modern lug angle for optimum self-cleaning and traction. In addition, new construction in the sidewall and lug angle provides excellent roading capability. The tire and footprint shape allow for minimal soil compaction. Each tire is “D” Speed Rated to better match the application.
For more information visit titan-intl.com/Tires/AGRAEDGE.