Titan Ultimate Flex Tires

Titan International, Inc. announces its newest tire technology, Ultimate Flex Technology (UFT). Initially available for sprayer applications, the latest innovation combines the elements of conventional Increased Flexion (IF) and Very High Flexion (VF) tires to create a universal solution. Titan UFT tires will allow farmers to quickly replace any sprayer tire without having to worry about what other standard, IF, or VF tires are on the other wheel positions. It is also going to allow dealers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to reduce quantities and complexities in their inventory.
UFT tires can be set up to fit the customers application and field conditions. For instance, if a customer is running a sprayer with a 1,200-gallon tank they can have the inflation pressure set to 78 PSI like a conventional tire. However, if they are looking to decrease ground-bearing pressure, they may want to set the pressure to 64 PSI, which would be similar to an IF tire, or 50 PSI for a VF tire. This would be particularly useful in wet clay soils where compaction has the greatest impact on yield.
For more information contact corp.marketing@titan-intl.com.