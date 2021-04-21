 Skip to main content
Toro Drip Irrigation Fittings

Toro announces Toro Fittings, a new line of drip irrigation fittings for drip tape, hose and dripline.

Advantages of all Toro Fittings include superior quality and performance, easy to install and a tight seal, easy to grip nuts and valves, and easy to see – bright red tape nut makes tape fittings easy to find, remove and re-use.

Advantages of Flex Connect Layflat Fittings include more spacing flexibility than hose with pre-installed fittings – perfect for non-square fields or reused layflat, fast and easy installation, less leaking, flexible and convenient – removable fitting and seal cap enable layflat to be easily re-rolled, and a wide range of configurations – includes valves, multiple tape nut connection options, and 5/8” and 7/8” drip tape IDs.

Advantages of 6/8” ID Tape fittings include support innovative 6/8” ID tape applications, available in popular configurations to enable longer runs than 5/8” ID tape and lower cost than 7/8” ID tape applications.

For more information about Toro Fittings, visit www.toro.com/agriculture.

