Toro Flex Connect Layflat Connection System

Toro announces the Flex Connect Layflat Connection System, a differentiated line of fittings and tools to connect drip tape to layflat hose. This exciting new fitting line from Toro’s agricultural business makes installing layflat fittings easier and more flexible.

Flex Connect is also an excellent alternative to hose with pre-installed fittings. Flex Connect fittings come equipped with a removable layflat eye connection and an optional seal cap, so growers can choose any spacing – or even change the spacing later – while ensuring the layflat can be re-rolled flat for easy moving and storage.

For more information visit toro.com/flex-connect.

