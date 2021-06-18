 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Unverferth Raptor Strip-Till Tool

Unverferth Raptor Strip-Till Tool

Unverferth Raptor Strip-Till Tool

With evolving farming practices, technology and increased demand for in-row fertilizer placement, Unverferth Mfg. announces the introduction of the Raptor strip-tillage tool. This versatile tool tills a strip of soil for planting, while leaving between-row residue intact to help increase organic matter and sequester carbon.

Raptor strip-till tools are available in pull-type 12 or 16 row models with 30” spacings or 3-pt. mounted units in 6- 8- and 12-row models with 30”, 36” or 38” row spacings. Pull-type models are constructed with a heavy-duty 7” x 7” toolbar for reliability and feature a narrow folded width of 13’6” for easier transport and storage. The toolbar features 15 degrees of upward and 5 degrees of downward flex to follow uneven terrain. Mounted 3-pt. MT models are manufactured with heavy-duty double-wall steel with 6” x 6” rear mounting bar for long-term operation. A flex-frame is available as an option for 12-row 3-pt. MT models.

Pull-Type models can be equipped with liquid or dry fertilizer distribution systems for one-pass tillage solution.

For more information visit umeqeuip.com or unverferth.com.

Tags

Farm & Ranch Guide Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Purina Plus Program
New Products

Purina Plus Program

Purina Animal Nutrition introduces Purina Plus, an innovative feeder calf program, which aims to help cattle producers supply high-value, low-…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News