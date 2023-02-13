New Werk-Brau Skid Steer Angle Brooms can swing 30° left or right of center for effective and efficient cleaning and clearing of snow, dirt, debris, grass and more. The polypropylene brush with wire filaments provides long service life even in adverse conditions. Hydraulically driven brooms of 6- or 7-foot widths are powered by a single hydraulic motor capable of 10-22 gpm flow (standard), with dual hydraulic motors (20-44 gpm), or a low flow (8-16 gpm) motor available as an option.
A standard skid steer quick coupler and storage stand is provided for simple mounting, dis-mounting, and storage. Broom speeds of up to 200 RPM are attainable, depending on the prime mover, making this Angle Broom an ideal attachment for skid steer loaders of all makes, models, and sizes. Werk-Brau Angle Brooms are American-made and available with industry leading lead-times; some models are stocked for immediate shipment.
For more information phone 800-537-9561; or e-mail sales@Werk-Brau.com; or visit www.Werk-Brau.com.