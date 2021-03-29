What’s new in irrigation technology?

Soil moisture probes that are more user-friendly, autonomous pivots and a maintenance-free bearing for pivots are some of the recent technology advances making irrigation easier.

“The industry-exclusive maintenance-free bearing located at the pivot center, is the first of its kind that requires no grease or annual maintenance; saving you time and money,” said Jacob Knipp, marketing manager at Reinke Manufacturing in Deshler, Nebraska.

The bearing is located near the top, around the elbow or where the main water pipe that travels the length of the system bends downward toward the ground at the pivot center, Knipp explained. The patent pending bearing is made with a nonmetallic material, reducing friction created for smooth rotation and uninterrupted movement. It carries a high load capacity and was developed to increase system longevity, durability and reliability.

Another one of Reinke’s latest products is the CropX sensor which compiles and organizes data from several sources into the CropX app.

“Reinke and CropX, two global leaders in agriculture technology, present a sensor which leverages thousands of data points above and below ground – including soil moisture, temperature, weather patterns and more – to maximize the performance of your Reinke irrigation system,” said Knipp.

Field tests have demonstrated a 10% crop-yield enhancement with over 30% water savings, he said. It works with Reinke’s ReinCloud to operate irrigation systems based on CropX’s recommendations for water needs.