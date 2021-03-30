Getting ready for planting in Kansas

Kansas corn farmers are getting prepared for the next planting season. Things are already starting off on the wrong foot.
“One of the things we’re seeing right now is quite a bit of moisture in Central Kansas,” said Jeff Schaef, DEKALB Asgrow technical agronomist for Kansas. “The season gets compacted (timewise).”
One thing producers can do is their early season prep for corn, he said. Farmers can start reviewing their plans for field fertility. This should be done before an herbicide plan. Then, seed selection can begin.
“They need the right seed for their fields,” Schaef said. “They can develop a seed script with varying populations to optimize yield.”
Another suggested early prep step is getting planters serviced and ready to go. Everything revolves around what happens during planting, he said. While preparations are necessary delays will inevitably occur when it comes to planting time; Schaef advises tolerance.
“Be patient – don’t plant too wet,” he said. “Planting too wet can affect how plants start out.”
He said seeds planted in too wet ground can experience sidewall compaction or “tomahawking.” This something farmers wish to avoid, he said. One way of insuring against planting issues, is to check the field after planting.
“Planters have a lot of tech monitoring and that kind of makes us a little lazy relying on it,” Schaef said. “There’s no substitute for getting in the dirt, digging down and checking for yourself.”
Shifting gears to soybeans, Schaef said the biggest decision is when to plant. He said the window for planting soybeans in Kansas is a wide one. There is a strong drive to move up the planting date for higher yields, especially on irrigated land, he said.
“I can’t argue with the success I’ve seen,” he said. “But, my caution is to pay attention to long-term weather forecasts.”
Schaef said farmers should not plant early if cold and wet are projected. He said this will put undue pressure on seedlings during emergence.
“I’ve seen it happen,” he said. “This in addition to herbicide applications put too much pressure on the crop.”
On dryland there are even more limiting factor for early planting. He would propose making a later planting date.
If early planting is feasible, farmers should make sure they have a fungicide and insecticide regimen in place. A weed management program is paramount; especially for water hemp and Palmer amaranth, he said.
“It is crucial to start clean,” Schaef said. “Controlling weeds before they crop up is easier. That way you only have one growing-point to manage.”
In Kansas, farmers have been seeing resistance issues, he said. That is why overlapping residuals are so important for herbicide applications.
The most important thing for pre-planting is seed selection, Schaef said. Strong genetics are more beneficial than anything. DEKALB has been able to test many of their seeds’ genetics to the third generation at this time, he said.
In fact, he said their XtendFlex® soybeans are the newest tool for farmers to help control the toughest weeds. Their XtendFlex® and XtendFlex SR® soybeans are the first with tolerance to dicamba, glyphosate and glufosinate.
Used in conjunction with Liberty 280 SL herbicide, the XtendFlex® soybeans can help clean out weeds even in hot, dry conditions. Liberty can be used on soybeans and corn, among many other crops.
Another tool for farmers is the Climate FieldView program. He said FieldView can track herbicide and seed prescriptions and is a huge benefit to agronomists and farmers.
“It offers great solutions custom-made to your fields,” Schaef said. “It also has yield analysis to help you recognize what worked and what didn’t.”
As always, working closely with your agronomist is strongly suggested, he said.
Jon Burleson can be reached at jon.burleson@lee.net.