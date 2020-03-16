For people who will purchase a Super Bowl ticket for over $4,000, paying a similar fee to lease land for hunting is no big deal. Hunting land lease options for a few acres of nice woods offers the latest opportunity for landowners in farm country.
“One of the things that we’ve seen gain a little traction over time is some of these hunting properties. These properties that have wooded areas, they have streams where they’re going to have some turkeys and some deer and other wildlife traffic,” said Mark Stock, president, co-founder and co-owner of BigIron Realty.
“For people who like to do bowhunting, rifle hunting and black powder hunting, those properties are becoming a little more interesting because people actually pay money to go hunt on those places as an extra income source for the landowner.”
BigIron Realty can work with property owners that want to offer hunting leases on their property. They help landowners go through the steps to complete a legal and minimal-risk lease agreement. A signed hunting lease that addresses the terms of the lease, what can and cannot be done on the hunting land, and landowner/hunting party insurance needs, can be handled by Stock’s company as well.
“This fall, I think we’re going to see quite a bit of that activity,” Stock said.