2022 election results and thoughts on inflation

Dear Michael: Do you think the upcoming election will help our country come to its senses about taxes, including estate taxes, and inflation? We certainly hope this will be a turning point in our country. – Tired of the Economy and Government

Well, the general election has come and gone. The Big Red Wave everyone expected and Democrats feared, turned into the Big Red Ripple. As we end this election, we end it much the same as we started six months ago.

A keynote with exit-pollsters was the question asked of the people leaving the polls, “When did they make up their decision to vote?” Of these, 74 percent said they made up their mind before October. Seventy-four percent is a huge percentage and really represents two things.

One, we are a polarized nation, and no amount of campaigning is going to change our minds and two, there were millions upon millions of advertising dollars wasted during September.

At the writing of this article, the day after the election, four state’s senate and house elections have yet to be decided.

Now, everyone wants to see their party have the majority in Congress, but how well did that work out for the Democrats during the past two years? They had a majority, but every single major piece of legislation had party defectors who would not vote for it and Republican defectors who sometimes did.

The idea that a majority in the House or the Senate is key is so flawed, it really doesn’t matter. It’s like winning a participation trophy. With all the divisions in our country, no party can guarantee that everyone is going to vote split on party lines and they seldom do.

Besides, a majority in the House and Senate still means all bills pass to President Biden for signing.

Everyone thinks our government should fix issues like runaway inflation and the price of fuel.

Inflation was caused by the handling of the Coronavirus. If you’ll read some of my past columns, I was talking about the fact they were running the printing presses to send out billions of dollars into the U.S. economy to help people affected with the virus. And, someday, this would turn into rampant inflation.

This money doesn’t disappear from a country’s monetary system. It was being paid out for bills, for mortgages, etc., but the quantity of excess cash remains within the pipeline.

When the virus subsided, all this cash went into buying homes. Low interest rates drove people with this excess cash to step up and push housing prices higher and higher – a key driver in inflation. When farmers received PE money, they used it to purchase land, driving up farmland values.

Now, the Fed needs to recover this money to rein in inflation and are doing so by raising interest rates. When the Fed raises interest rates, key energy producers are suddenly paying much higher rates for borrowing and the price of fuel goes up accordingly.

If you can tell me how either party could have avoided any of these ramifications over the past five years, I will be a lifetime supporter. As I prepare for the upcoming blizzard, and up to 18 inches of snow, can either party stop this event? No.

Stuff happens in this country and neither party could stop or change the ramifications much like they can’t stop the upcoming snowstorm. It is just another era to ride out. Good days and bad days – neither one lasts – and thinking a political party can change that is wishful thinking!

Ronald Reagan had the best quote of all time – he said, “The worst words in history are ‘I’m from the government and I am here to help.’ ”