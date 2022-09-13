A brief explanation of new laws recently in effect

This column is more about recent news than it is about answering a letter from a person. There has been a lot of changes coming about. I thought it a good idea to keep everyone abreast of new laws coming into effect.

Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax Rate

Corporations with $1 billion or more in income will have a new corporate alternative minimum tax rate of 15%. This will affect large C-corps (S-corps are excluded) with more than $1 billion of adjusted financial statement income (AFSI) over a three-year measurement period.

This provision eliminates the previous avenue through which such entities were able to report negative income to the government, even amid strong profits. Dozens of large companies paid zero dollars in federal income taxes in 2020 and 2021. That will no longer be the case.

This is the beginning of changing some of the very generous tax provisions granted to large corporations over the past two decades. Although it does not affect the average taxpayer, those with stock in companies affected by this new tax rate may want to take heed.

Excise Tax on Corporate Stock Repurchases

Publicly traded U.S. corps will now pay a 1% excise tax on the fair market value (FMV) of any repurchased stock. Exemptions to the new rule exist, including contributions to employee retirement plans, buybacks treated as dividends, and repurchases of less than $1 million during a fiscal year. The new rule affects repurchases after Dec. 31, 2022.

If you had a stock in a company which was recalled or retired by a company, the company will have this excise tax to pay.

IRS Funding

The bill injects $80 billion into the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) over the next 10 years, expected to collect at least $400 billion in tax revenues over that time. It’s still unclear exactly how the funds will be used, but lawmakers estimate that $45 billion will fund tax enforcement measures. Budget allocations could include staffing, technology upgrades, and operations.

IRS, like many small businesses across the country, was massively affected by the Great Resignation following the pandemic. Some estimates are as high as 39% of their workforce was lost during this time. It would have been a great time to fudge on your taxes, but if new staffers are hired, then it might not!

Be sure to save those receipts for business expenses.

Tax Break Limits

The bill extends pass-through-entity tax break limits through the end of 2028. Real estate businesses and business owners that use pass-through entity losses to offset other non-business income (S-Corps, some LLCs, sole proprietorships, partnerships) should be happy to hear it.

This is a major part of the Trump Tax initiatives. It is more than a surprise these breaks were allowed to remain until 2028. Small business owners using LLC, S-Corps etc. should be quite happy it is still in effect.

Climate Change Investments

The bill allocates $369 billion for electric vehicles and clean energy tax breaks. In addition, tax incentives will exist for energy-efficient upgrades like solar panels, electric vehicles, home efficiency projects, appliances, and more.

Those of you who lost tax credits for using solar energy to power wells in pastures will be happy to know these credits will likely be restored. Any other energy-efficient upgrades may also qualify.

Student Loan Forgiveness

For those who do not make more than $125,000 (net?), up to $10,000 of your student loans will be paid by the government if you did not use a Pell Grant. If you did use a Pell grant, then up to $20,000 of your student loan will be paid off.

A Pell Grant requires you have very little or no college tuition assistance or help at the time you attended.

This is the week that was in changes in the law. I tried to sum them up as succinctly as possible.