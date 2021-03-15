A cattleman’s long week of extreme cold in February

After an extremely warm, easy, ho-hum winter day after day through November, December, January and early February the bottom dropped out.
With no snow cover for insulation and nights pushing -40 accompanied by a fair wind, unheard of problems developed for many ranchers on water supply for their cattle herds.
Out here in the western North Dakota badlands most all of us depend on eight- to 10-foot deep well pit pressure systems, (except for outfits right down on the Little Missouri River bottoms that have the luxury of “free flowing” artesian wells) to push water out for miles in deep line, frost free pipelines to service “winter tanks” in various well-protected canyon country pastures.
These pressure systems are usually a six-foot-in-diameter road culvert set vertically in the ground with an insulated lid, seconded by another insulated “false floor” two feet down to maintain above freezing temperatures at all times for the plumbing from the nearby well into it and the different outlet lines to far out drinking tanks that are plumbed to a large pressure tank at pit bottom.
These water wells are located close by a lonely rural electric power line headed off to some remote ranch headquarters for power to run the submersible pump and electric on and off switches.
Between our operation and our son Lusk’s bordering outfit, we maintain five of these systems that service up to a dozen far out winter tanks in remote locations. These are fiberglass, oblong, insulated lid structures that we bury back into a hillside just leaving a small frontage for drinking access. They work extremely well with only an on-off float to call for replenishment of water as needed from miles back at the electric switch in the well pit.
For nearly a week of these -20 to -40 degree, wind accompanied nights, we’d find one or two pits “froze up” every morning that, in turn, caused some of the “drank down” pasture tanks not to refill, thus freezing their plumbing. Emergency space heaters work in the pits as long as the power source holds, but the drinking tanks are pretty much on their own. Old-style dam reservoirs are kept maintained, but low in volume; many are frozen dry. It was a panicked scramble to move separate herds to pastures that still functioned.
Feeling sorry for myself as being singled out losing a battle to nature, I quickly found out differently. After months of planning, key members of districts three and four of the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame, which takes in seven southwestern North Dakota counties, hosted the annual two-day winter business meetings and the big closing banquet and fund-raising auction at Medora. Just in my circle of conversations, I encountered four other producers with similar, unheard of winter water problems, as I could only guess at how many others mingled in the crowd.
The event itself was an overwhelming success, combining business with camaraderie as folks from all corners of the state exchanged pleasantries, fully ignoring the 37 degrees below zero just past the door jams. Headed up by Hall of Fame’s Executive Director Rick Thompson, his very capable staff and trustees from those two host districts pitched in volunteering to help pull off a very memorable event.
During the afternoon “testimonial meeting,” trustees from statewide are given “10 minutes” to present their choice of eligible nominees to be voted into induction this June. The very capable, three-term North Dakota Senator and North Dakota Hall of Fame Rodeo Clown Inductee Steve Tomac emceed the proceedings. He was very humorous and effective with his little “school marm” bell of warning followed by a “cane hook” for those that were running past their allotted time with three and four page premeditated print, rather than the more popular and effective shorter “off the top of your head” presentations.
I was raised with a crude sense of humor and have always cherished the sarcastic “put down” humor as tops. The ones that can slam me back with counters are my heroes: If you can dish it out – be able to take it back.
To start my testimonial for my inductees of choice, I took liberty to compliment Steve Tomac on what a fine job he was doing keeping order, and from past memories I picked up from former Executive Director and good personal friend of both of us, Darrell Dorgan, I quizzed the trustees if they knew what Mr. Tomac’s campaign slogan was – “It’s time to put a real clown in the Senate.”
I’m on guard for a rebuttal.