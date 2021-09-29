A few of my observations about agriculture and life

A few years ago my wife Marilyn suggested to me that I should write down personal observations that might be useful to others. Her suggestion was important to me, because passing “the Marilyn test” is something I depend on prior to sending articles for publication, including this Farm and Ranch Life column.

When Marilyn recommended that I write about cogently considered observations, I chose this opportunity to share a few thoughts that I hope others find useful.

• Agriculture is a noble and essential occupation, a profoundly spiritual way of life.

• Thomas Jefferson said, “Those who labor in the earth are the chosen people of God.” Indeed, agrarian pursuits are life-sustaining and necessarily bring farmers into contact with the Supreme Being through cultivating the land.

• When agricultural practices are guided by respect for all food producers and consumers as equally deserving, and our environment as a resource to be protected by all for future generations, these practices bestow purpose and promise to agricultural producers and to the entire world.

These observations led me to think more deeply about why people farm.

• All humans have a basic urge to produce essentials for life and to protect the land and other resources needed to produce food, shelter, and fuels; this is the agrarian imperative theory.

• An agrarian imperative impels people to acquire and defend chosen territories, as well as to signify them with legal descriptions, fences, signs, and such personal markers as placing pictures of family in workplace offices; humans are similar in this respect to other species that mark their territories with vocal calls, scent deposits, and sometimes with hoof and claw scratches.