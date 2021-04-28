A good deed reciprocated can make a person’s day

Just when it feels like there is nothing but bad news in the world, something good happens. The good thing can be blazingly wonderful, or it can be a small twinkle that leaves you smiling.
Such a thing happened today. An ordinary day in most aspects before the “something good” happened, except that I drove into town for gas and a carwash.
My gas station receipt included a code for the carwash and I drove a short distance to get in line. A small red car was just entering the carwash as I approached. The car had a bumper sticker that read “I killed the clown and took his car.” Violence aside, it made me smile because the tiny car did look like it belonged in a circus and to a clown.
I watched as the car sped past the under wash section of the carwash and came to a stop. Nothing happened. No water or colored suds. No movement of the automatic bars. After waiting a few minutes, and lacking any mechanical knowledge, I began to think that maybe the car went so fast at the beginning that it didn’t trigger the washing mechanisms.
I walked to the driver’s door to share my expert viewpoint and to offer to back up so the clown’s car could back up and try again. Maybe trying again would jumpstart the process.
The driver was a very young, dark-haired girl who didn’t look like she would kill a mosquito, let alone a clown. She was willing to follow my suggestion of backing up and trying again. By now, the cars that had lined up behind me were leaving, having decided that perhaps the carwash wasn’t working.
After reentering the carwash, the little clown car with the tiny princess clown-killing driver, experienced a few dribbles of water but then everything came to a standstill again. In fact, the entire process had quit and the automatic voice from the pay box told me that I could drive forward as if the car ahead of me had already left.
It was then the thought struck me, “I bet she hasn’t driven far enough ahead. She didn’t drive until the mechanical voice and the flashing red light instructed her to stop.” So I put my code in the machine so it would start again. I started to walk toward the car ahead when a sudden small burst of spray shot up from the floor and washed my personal undercarriage.
When I got to the driver’s side door, I whipped my dripping hair aside and said, “I put my code in and if you drive a little farther ahead until it tells you to stop, I think you will get your carwash.”
“Are you okay? Did you get hurt?” The young girl asked, seeing my frazzled appearance. After assuring her I was fine, she drove ahead until the overhead lighted sign instructed her to stop. And sure enough, the mechanical arms kicked in and there was an abundance of water and soap. It was then that I realized I should have moved out of the area a little faster or waited to enter my code.
The young driver’s carwash went smoothly after that and I used my credit card in the machine to get my wash. While my car was being washed, I noticed the young girl and her friends had driven ahead to the parking lot across the street and were peaking around a larger car beside hers and in the direction of the carwash.
“How sweet,” I thought. “She wanted to make sure I got my carwash too.”
As I was driving out with my clean car, the girl ran across the street towards me. I stopped and put my window down. She smiled and said, “Thank you for helping me. I want you to have this as a thank you.”
In her hands was a slightly used container of the car care product “ArmorAll Air Freshening Protectant Wipes.” She held it out toward me like a scepter.
“That isn’t necessary,” I said.
“I insist,” she replied with authority. “And thank you for helping me.”
I received the used plastic container with reverence. It was a gift from the heart.
I went home feeling lighter today. If there are young people in the world who are grateful and thoughtful like the girl in the clown car at her first carwash, there truly is hope for the world.