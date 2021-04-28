A good deed reciprocated can make a person’s day

Just when it feels like there is nothing but bad news in the world, something good happens. The good thing can be blazingly wonderful, or it can be a small twinkle that leaves you smiling.

Such a thing happened today. An ordinary day in most aspects before the “something good” happened, except that I drove into town for gas and a carwash.

My gas station receipt included a code for the carwash and I drove a short distance to get in line. A small red car was just entering the carwash as I approached. The car had a bumper sticker that read “I killed the clown and took his car.” Violence aside, it made me smile because the tiny car did look like it belonged in a circus and to a clown.

I watched as the car sped past the under wash section of the carwash and came to a stop. Nothing happened. No water or colored suds. No movement of the automatic bars. After waiting a few minutes, and lacking any mechanical knowledge, I began to think that maybe the car went so fast at the beginning that it didn’t trigger the washing mechanisms.

I walked to the driver’s door to share my expert viewpoint and to offer to back up so the clown’s car could back up and try again. Maybe trying again would jumpstart the process.

The driver was a very young, dark-haired girl who didn’t look like she would kill a mosquito, let alone a clown. She was willing to follow my suggestion of backing up and trying again. By now, the cars that had lined up behind me were leaving, having decided that perhaps the carwash wasn’t working.