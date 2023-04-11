Dear Michael: Years ago, my wife and I put together a simple will.

Now, just 13 years later, we have quite a different situation. One son has been married, has two children but we think the mother spends a little too much money for their situation. They farm with us.

Our oldest daughter got married out of high school, had a child, got divorced and now has two children with the second man. Our third daughter hasn’t been married but she really hasn’t settled down to anything. She floated from job to job but now getting serious with a local farmer. The other son never liked farming and has a great job in Minneapolis, and we rarely see him.

Our estate is worth over $4 million – if you can believe the crazy high land prices – plus we have over $1.5 million in 401Ks and other investments. How particular do we need to be about all of this? What do we need to worry about? – Normal Family

Dear Normal: What do you need to worry about? In a word – everything!

This situation has gotten so normal lately, it is almost all that I see in today’s families. Second marriages – two dads or moms – children who really do not want to work – and all that goes with that.

First and foremost, what is your plan for your farming son? What percentage of the farmland and farm assets do you think he will need to survive?

Most people say the farming son will own most of the machinery by the time of their death. If you knew when you were going to die, you could wait until the day before and then do your estate plan. Otherwise it’s best to do your estate plan now.

Is your son going to buy machinery from your wife upon your death? She does get a stepped-up basis so she won’t have to pay income taxes, so it might make sense – although she will need write-offs for any carryover grain contracts – that can complicate things.

Are you going to give land to your son and then hope he does not die and leave it to the wife who spends too much? At what age does your son have to be before you are not going to worry about that? What becomes of the land/farm if your daughter-in-law remarries?

If you give your son more value in land than the other children, how are they going to take it? If he turns around and sells it within 10-15 years or sooner, your other children will not be happy that he can now retire and live the good life. How about a claw-back feature whereby if he does not farm for a certain amount of time (in age, years, etc.), then he must share equally with his siblings? That might help the non-farm children feel better about it.

Perhaps a spendthrift clause for your daughter who cannot seem to hold a job? Her inheritance could be doled out to her over her lifetime, so she does not go through it too quickly after you are gone.

How about making sure you have a testamentary irrevocable trust in case your daughter with two children dies before you do? That way the ex-husband will not get his hands on half of her inheritance.

People ask me what I do and how what I do is different from an attorney. This is what I do! I ask all of the hard questions, give you sufficient time to think about answers and different solutions so when you walk into your attorney’s office to draw up a will and s/he asks you what you want to do, you have an answer – not a shoot from the hip answer, but an answer grounded in education, discovery, decision making and resolution.

You question whether it is worth it to do such extensive planning? The value of your estate (and less) qualifies you to do the same amount of planning as other people of different professions would do annually – not once or twice in a lifetime.