A tribute to Paul ‘Quincy’ Quinn – our local icon

We have lost our local icon. For numerous decades, Paul Quinn has greeted us good morning through all sorts of weather, sunshine, rain, wind and snow with his very unique and unmistakable voice, bringing the world alive on KLTC-AM Radio, Dickinson, N.D. It’s no more to be; Paul crossed over the great divide this fall.
He was raised in the city of downtown St. Paul, Minn., but loved the outdoors and camaraderie of small town rural life. His first radio announcing employment took him to Wayne, Neb., before making his career in Dickinson. His two biggest passions were trains and fishing.
As a small child he would spend much of his ideal time at the main St. Paul train station, totally enamored by the huge steam engines. He loved the passenger cars and, as an adult, rode them many times back to visit his brother and family in the Twin Cities and also to visit friends as far away as Seattle, Wash. His collection of train memorabilia was remarkable. Paul could recite the names of every little “whistle stop” of the past that are no longer – for hundreds of miles.
His sole means of transportation was his bicycle. I never knew him to drive, although he spoke of doing so in the past. Seeing Paul pedaling down the street or on the shoulder of our highways was as much recognizable as his radio voice. In later years some good Samaritans would give him lifts to and from work. With his Schwinn, he put on hundreds of miles to his secret fishing holes along the Heart River, locally, and as far west to drown some worms in the Little Missouri River at Medora and back, pedaling up the long, steep grades.
JoAnn and I hosted him many weekends out at our badlands ranch north of Sentinel Butte, from our business trips to Dickinson. He was totally awe struck of our ranch work of calving, breaking horses, haying, fencing and so on. He fell in love with our beloved Beagle “Duke,” and spoke of him often on the air waves. From time to time, JoAnn baked him pies and goodies, giving him garden produce and North Dakota beef on holidays, as did many other good community residents. He was forever grateful and again gave praise on the air. Several times he would host JoAnn and I and our mutual friends, Ron and Helen Ostby, over to his moderate dwelling for a fish fry of his many harvests.
My personal acquaintance started with Paul when he invited me into the studio to promote our Dakota Cowboy Poetry Gathering. In leaving, he asked if I would like to recite a poem over the air once a week. This evolved into a Friday morning talk show that ran for a full decade. We joked that he needed a “hook line” name for our show and after much deliberation we came up with “Quincy,” which from then on was his opening handle, “Hello, this is Quincy Quinn.”
I surprised him with a poem I penned about him and recited it over the air. It’s now published in my last book, “And The Freight Trains Roll.” He was beside himself in complete humbleness, pride and praise.
THE EARLY MORNING RIDE – OF PAUL “QUINCY” QUINN
It was long before daylight on that cold, dark morning
That he arose to make his trek
As the winds shook the walls of his home comfort,
It was no world outside for the meek.
As he pulled on his socks, then wolfed down some chow,
He was still in half a slumber.
Then put on his wraps for the elements to face,
As his thermometer yielded just a single number.
Leaning against the parapet on his front porch,
Was his faithful and only ride.
As he pushed it down the walk in the snow hidden ice,
His feet gave cause to slide.
As he lay on the ground with stars in his eyes,
He made threats against the Lord.
But as he scrambled to his feet, he thought better of his fate,
And apologized for drawing his sword.
With over a mile to travel on his daily routine,
And a timeline in front of his face.
He mounted his Schwinn, as he quartered the wind,
And peddled at a torrid pace.
With a pack of street dogs and a lone Coyote howl,
He pushed on in the face of fear.
As his mind wandered back to the Boston Harbor,
And the famous Ride of Paul Revere.
Out of this dreary, dark morning, through the wind, sleet and snow,
Emerged our own hero – Paul “Quincy” Quinn.
For he’s the one we depend on every single day,
To sign Clear Channel on the airwaves again.
Adios, my friend! ✽