Admiring accolades to the Babe Ruth of cowboy humor

We lost a national treasure in our cowboy world. Most every walk of life has its own icon in its own time – individuals that all their peers admire, respect and look up to, as well as their masses of followers. Baseball had its Babe Ruth; boxing had its controversial but yet iconic Muhammad Ali (Cassius Clay) and hockey its Wayne Gretzky.
The cowboy poetry and stand-up cowboy humor world was no exception. Baxter Black was our hero. I had the honor and privilege of his acquaintance, friendship and sharing the stage with him at times that spans nearly four decades.
Years ago he told me personally, which you can now find online, that he was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and spent his earlier years at Morgantown, W. Va., just south of Pittsburgh. Las Cruces, N.M., was his next stop.
One of his early-on, classic lines on stage was, “When I was little my parents moved from New Mexico to Phoenix – six months later I found them.” Those kind of lines he had stay with you for a lifetime of laughs.
When I came home from the very first National Cowboy Poetry Gathering at Elko, Nev., in 1985 and started our long running Dakota Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Medora in 1987, I got Baxter to come in and anchor our big, closing night show to get us off to a great start.
He flew into Bismarck and rented wheels to come the rest of the way. We booked him a room in downtown Medora, but at the time we held our night show up at the Burning Hills Amphitheater across the Little Missouri River, located in a high native cedar pocket.
JoAnn and I and our 12-year-old son, Lusk, joined him for supper, which Baxter then went to his room to change for his performance. The rest of us drove on up to the bottom, back stage entrance when all of a sudden it hit us. We forgot to give him directions of where to turn off the main entrance road at the base of the steep climb to the plateau’s top, so we dashed back down to his motel to give instructions.
Baxter said, “Just leave your son with me and he can show me where to turn off.”
As they pulled in 15 minutes later, I said I forgot to tell the young “gate guard” to let you in.
“No problem,” Baxter said, “Your son just leaned over from the passenger’s seat and boldly said, ‘He’s with me,’ and we were waved through”
Baxter Black was simply a “people person” and had that rare, unique ability to entertain anyone at any time; just day to day life.
He was a modern day Will Rogers. Out of all his great poems, to me his two classics are “The Buckskin Mare” and “The Vegetarian’s Nightmare.” The Buckskin Mare is a very well metered, lengthy story of an outlaw mare the cowboys had ill feelings toward. He had told me the story was told to him and, as he wrote the poem, he moved its geographic location over to the Bruneau Canyon of the vast outback buckaroo country of the very southwest corner of Idaho.
The Vegetarian’s Nightmare defends our cowboy culture and ranching industry of raising beef in a humorous dream of a vegetarian, at the same time not offending them.
His true cowboy humbleness was stellar. He never flaunted his stardom. His honesty is what I cherished, even above all of his accolades. He never attempted to “blow anybody away” as a great cowboy. That experience came mostly as a cowboy veterinarian, but he was an honor student of the cowboy culture.
One of the early years at Elko, management put Baxter Black, Red Steagall and me together to do their big closing night show. How I was chosen to be in their company baffles me yet today but, anyway, the night show start was held up for nearly a half hour due to fire code regulations. Folks were standing shoulder to shoulder in the aisles and against the walls of the 1000-seat auditorium.
In true cowboy tradition when Baxter took center stage, he first apologized to the crowd for the delay saying, “Red and I could have got the show off on time if Bill wasn’t on the card drawing such a huge crowd.”
Although it was simply a backstage joke, it still was a compliment of a lifetime coming from an icon.