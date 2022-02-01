Advice: Life estate co-ownership is a nightmare

Dear Michael: We have set up a life estate for our farm to go to our four children. One of the children lives on the farm but does not farm. We have a good amount of money in CDs and savings and think we have enough for long-term care. Have we done everything we need to do to protect our assets from tragedy? Are we done estate planning now? – Finally Finished

Dear Finally Finished: I want to write an excerpt from a letter I received from “Cheryl” about two years ago:

“Lesson’s learned from our parents’ attempt at estate planning – never name all three of your children as co-trustees, co-executors and, ultimately, no co-joint tenancy owners. My parents were trying to be fair and believed we could work together. Expecting the best of their children did not work out.

“In hindsight, it has been a colossal error in judgement.

“Greed and hidden sibling rivalry took over on the day of the funeral and my family has been forever splintered. My parents started with nothing, but worked hard and saved over their lifetimes. My parents’ legacy has been dishonored.

“The way the estate has worked out has been heartbreaking, shameful, and wasteful. It has been a nightmare of extensive litigation and threats against my personal safety. The old adage, ‘You never truly know a person until you have to share an inheritance with them,’ is so true.”

In answer to your question, Finally Finished, do you want one of your children to feel this way 10 years after you’re are gone?