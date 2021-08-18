Agrarian culture transcends ideological, political differences

Last month, when I visited with several farmers and farm journalists on the telephone and with people who attended a Town Hall meeting at my local Shelby County Fair, nearly everyone I asked told me they are worried about increasing political and ideological divisions among agricultural producers, as well as among all Americans. They also hoped these differences would lessen.

This column takes a candid look at what is more important to agricultural producers: Their political opinions and ideological beliefs, or their shared purpose as food producers. We begin with some background.

Famed animal ethologist, Robert Ardrey, proposed some 60 years ago that almost all forms of life engage in competition for the best territories in which to procreate their species. Humans also participated in survival of the fittest, which led some to leave Africa in search of food and other necessities for life some 1.5 million years ago, according to a July 11, 2018, article in Nature.

When modern humans in Southwest Asia figured out how to raise crops and livestock as farmers about 15,000 years ago, the urge to acquire the best land and sea territories didn’t dissipate. Instead, it led to greater competition for these assets.

Many wars have been fought, including the American Revolution, about who controlled the land and seas in the New World. Land issues in the U.S. reached more recent turning points during the Civil War, the Great Depression and the Farm Crisis of the 1980s.

I lived through the 1980s when many farmers were “going under” financially and all-too-common suicides occurred. With backing from Southwest Iowa Mental Health Center, I undertook grant-funded research and service projects to assist marginalized farmers.