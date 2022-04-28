Ahh ... spring ... thy fickleness gets us every year

As I write this, spring has arrived and with it, some useless musings about the fickleness and foolishness of the season. For example, spring means that the weather can feel too warm one day and the next day our eyes can freeze open.

Today the wind is at a soft breeze of 40 miles per hour out of the north with just a hint of dirt siphoning into noses and coating taste buds. However, when the mosquitos and gnats are in full bloom, the wind will quietly go away and let them have a buffet on our bodies.

Spring means that the geese fly north in their smooth glide toward Canada, but retirees will lumber north in their motorhomes and over-packed SUVs, encumbered by cross winds and road construction that often veers them off into unknown destinations. While geese fly by intuition, it is the vision of waiting grandchildren that help retirees find their way home again.

Spring is perhaps more about uncertainty than the romantic notion of love as poets would lead us to believe. We don’t know yet if the summer will bring us the temperatures and the moisture for ideal conditions or if we will be battling drought or flood. We don’t know yet if those Bermuda shorts we bought last summer will still fit. We don’t know for sure that given the chance, we will be able to wash our dirty windows to satisfaction or have a clean car for more than one day at a time.

Spring brings a reality to those gardens we have planned over the long months of winter too. We think we will add new flower beds as we contemplate gardening in January. We will water and fertilize consistently, we vow in February. There are new varieties of beans and pumpkins we are certain we will try as we plan in March. But by the second week of May, our backs go out and our baby soft hands have bleeding blisters and we rethink our grandiose plans and consider instead, a few tomatoes in a pot on the patio.

When we are gardening on paper at the lowest point of winter, we may even drool over a seed catalog where we see pictures of amazing fruit trees. And though those trees are for a different growing zone, we decide we might try to grow them anyway. In our minds we see those trees producing enormous amounts of fruit that we will happily share with others. It is a crazy hope that spring evokes in most of us. But the truth of spring is, that no matter how much you like bananas, it is highly unlikely that a banana tree will grow in that protected, sun soaked area next to the porch even if your windows do leak out some heat.

Our thoughts also turn to new births in the spring. The new calves frolic in the pasture and we fall instantly in love with them. By late fall, they are breaking through the fence and we are using language that our momma’s wouldn’t like. And the baby chicks who lure us into warm fuzzy glows of love in the spring? By fall, we could ring their necks because they got in the garden and pecked a hole in each ripe tomato.

And those fat little baby kittens that surprisingly show up in some corner of an out building each spring? Oh, they mew so sweetly and fit into our hands like lumps of sugar. We have to refrain from squeezing them too tightly as we are overcome by love. But by fall they will be tripping us as we hang out the laundry or work on equipment. They will be making some ill-timed deposits on the sidewalk when we are wearing our dress shoes. And at least one of them will try to sneak into our car and jump on our shoulders in the dark of night like a bad nightmare.

Ahh ... spring ... even though you may be fickle and most definitely are not perfect, you are still better than your evil-step sister, winter.

