Alcoholism: How a farm family is recovering 10 years later

This ongoing saga of a farm family dealing with alcoholism began in Farm and Ranch Life articles in October 2013. This is the 12th report about Dan and Darla (not their real names) and their two children: A 15-year-old daughter and a 12-year-old son.

My relationship with the family began when Darla, a nurse supervisor with whom I was professionally acquainted, contacted me to ask for help. Dan farmed land the couple purchased from his parents at a price negotiated shortly after he and Darla married in 2005.

Since I last wrote about the family’s dealings with Dan’s battle with alcohol in December 2019, the couple has paid off their debt to his parents and they purchased another 80 acres. Dan has a part-time business selling corn and soybean seed and rents another 300 acres, bringing the farming operation to about 600 acres.

My role with the family has always been as a consultant who offered recommendations and not as a therapist. Although the family lives outside Iowa, we have been acquainted for many years.

When Darla revealed what had been a family secret to me in 2013, she said Dan liked beer and whiskey even before they met, but she didn’t become concerned about his occasional drunken episodes until they occurred nearly daily around 2012. When confronted by Darla, Dan sometimes abstained from alcohol for a few days and denied that he was inebriated even when his speech was slurred and she could smell liquor on his breath.