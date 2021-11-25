Any day spent in the company of a loved one is a special day

Thanksgiving is right around the corner. I mentally make my “gratitude list” as I drive to visit my 95-year-old mother in a long term care facility.

When I get to Mom’s room, she is napping. She does this more often these days. Sometimes the sleep is so deep that I go home without making eye contact. Sometimes the sleep is light and she will open her bright blue eyes with such intensity, I half expect her to order me to clean my room.

Today was a light sleep and I was grateful because I didn’t know when COVID testing might prevent a visit. She opens her eyes to reveal a faraway look. She has been caught somewhere between sweet oblivion and a conscious existence that isn’t recognizable.

I pull my mask down enough so she can see my face. Then, I put it back up according to the regulations. I tell her my name and that I’m her daughter.

“Of course I know you, Sweetie,” she says with mocking disdain. But I’m not sure she does. Not totally. I think she just knows that I am someone she loves.

It is a beautiful day outside. We probably won’t see one like this again until April, so I ask her if she would like to go outside. She says, “Is it my birthday?”

I tell her “no.”

Then she says, “Is it a special day?” And I say, “It is really nice out and we are together. That makes it special, right?” She chuckles. In recent months, I’m not sure when I am being let in on a private joke or if we are talking in two different universes.

A CNA comes in to help her into her wheelchair. Then I put on her coat, her lap blanket, her hat and sunglasses and push her wheelchair outside.