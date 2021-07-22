Are you a list maker or list hater? How about hubby?

While there are all kinds of people in the world, they can probably be separated into two basic groups – list makers and those who don’t like lists.

I happen to be a list maker. I like to make lists of things I have to do, should do, want to do, will never do. I like to type the list of things I need to get done for the next week on Sunday nights when the week ahead is full of possibilities. Then I print it off and put little boxes beside each thing so that I can fill in the box as I get it done. I take pride in carefully filling in the box each night like I’m taking a college entrance exam. Any box that is left untouched at the end of the day is worrisome. Of course there are always boxes not filled in at the end of the day. Who can bring about world peace and make a rhubarb pie on the same day, anyway?

My friend Linda makes lists for her husband. She says he asks for them. Either she is a really good fibber or he is in need of therapy of some type. He is a unicorn in the world of husbands, it seems.

My friends Lana and Carol are soulmates when it comes to making lists. They are even willing to make a list for their husbands because they have derived so much pleasure from their own lists.

“How does that work for you? Do your husbands appreciate your offer of lists, because mine definitely doesn’t,” I asked recently when we were together.

“Well,” Lana began, “when I’m in the zone of making my list and it is giving me so much pleasure, I often offer to make my husband a list too.”