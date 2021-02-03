 Skip to main content
Asking yourself, ‘Who is this stranger I’m married to?’

When you spend a lot of time with someone you think you know them pretty well. You might even think you can read each other’s minds. Well you would be wrong. I found this out because of cherry pie.

We’ve been married over 48 years. That’s a long time even on the good days. I thought I knew pretty much everything there was to know about my husband, including the foods he likes best – steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, pretty much everything that leads to a heart attack (and eventually did).

My husband’s favorite pie flavor was cherry. I’m sure he told me that early in our marriage, back when I was still trying to be the perfect wife. (Using that reasoning, I figure that the comment must have occurred within the first two weeks.)

Well, I took that love of cherry pie to the finish line. I made it for his birthday. I made it for Christmas. I made it on warm summer days when the cherries were fresh in the grocery store and a scoop of ice cream sprinkled with cinnamon was available in my kitchen.

I didn’t stop there. I made cherry tarts and cherry jams and jellies. I bought Cherry Coke as a favorite beverage. I am nothing if not obsessed with being a people pleaser. (Okay, there are quite a few who would disagree with that comment, but I was on a roll there.)

And then last week, my certainty of direction, my calling as a wife and cook, my identity even, came crashing down.

It happened when we were on a Zoom visit with some longtime friends. After the topics of health and grandchildren had run its course, our friends – both gourmet level cooks – talked about the new pie recipe they had tried. Our friend, Terry, asked my husband, “Dennis, what’s your favorite pie?”

“Blueberry,” my husband said matter-of-factly.

I looked at him and I saw a stranger. Was he teasing me or making a joke? But he looked sincere and honest.

“No, it isn’t,” I said in my confusion.

His friend came to his defense and laughed, “I think he would know what his favorite pie is.”

“It’s cherry,” I responded, but my voice didn’t sound so sure of it anymore.

“No, it’s blueberry,” my husband countered.

“Did your favorite change?” I asked, confused.

“No. I’ve always liked blueberry best,” he said calmly.

I thought of all the celebrations and trips to the grocery store and the planning I did that all involved cherry pie ingredients.

“I always thought it was cherry,” I said with a waver in my voice.

“I know you thought that, but my favorite flavor has always been blueberry.”

“Why didn’t you tell me that?” I asked, suspecting our friends were enjoying this public hashing of miscommunication just a little bit.

My husband shrugged his shoulders without wasting any more words. My mind reeled. How could I have not known such a simple thing after all these years?

My world felt like it was crumbling a little. What else did I not know and thought I knew? Maybe the world really isn’t the way I see it, after all. Or maybe it all boils down to the simple fact of life expressed by a wise, old neighbor one time, “If your mouth is open, your ears are shut.”

I suspect my ears have been shut more than they should have been in the past 48 years.

Doreen Rosevold is a humorist/columnist from Mayville, ND.

