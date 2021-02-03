Asking yourself, ‘Who is this stranger I’m married to?’

When you spend a lot of time with someone you think you know them pretty well. You might even think you can read each other’s minds. Well you would be wrong. I found this out because of cherry pie.

We’ve been married over 48 years. That’s a long time even on the good days. I thought I knew pretty much everything there was to know about my husband, including the foods he likes best – steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, pretty much everything that leads to a heart attack (and eventually did).

My husband’s favorite pie flavor was cherry. I’m sure he told me that early in our marriage, back when I was still trying to be the perfect wife. (Using that reasoning, I figure that the comment must have occurred within the first two weeks.)

Well, I took that love of cherry pie to the finish line. I made it for his birthday. I made it for Christmas. I made it on warm summer days when the cherries were fresh in the grocery store and a scoop of ice cream sprinkled with cinnamon was available in my kitchen.

I didn’t stop there. I made cherry tarts and cherry jams and jellies. I bought Cherry Coke as a favorite beverage. I am nothing if not obsessed with being a people pleaser. (Okay, there are quite a few who would disagree with that comment, but I was on a roll there.)

And then last week, my certainty of direction, my calling as a wife and cook, my identity even, came crashing down.

It happened when we were on a Zoom visit with some longtime friends. After the topics of health and grandchildren had run its course, our friends – both gourmet level cooks – talked about the new pie recipe they had tried. Our friend, Terry, asked my husband, “Dennis, what’s your favorite pie?”